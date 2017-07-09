WATCH: Downtown Victoria turned into a sea of colours Sunday as thousands gathered for the annual pride parade. For many, the day was a lot more than just a colourful party. Isabelle Raghem reports.

It was loud, proud and filled with lots and lots of rainbows. Tens of thousands gathered in the capital city Sunday to show off their pride.

"This is my favourite day of the year, it's when I can truly be myself and be proud of who I am and I share that pride with everyone," said one woman dressed in a multi-colour attire.

The parade began 23 summers ago, in 1994 and has continued to grow ever since.

This year, 127 colourful and cheerful groups marched down Government Street before finishing at MacDonald Park in James Bay.

Ffor some celebrating pride for the first time, it was a very special day.

"I finally came out to my family recently," says one person in the crowd, "It's quite moving to me just to see that you can be supported even after coming out of the closet. It was very difficult but I'm really glad I did."