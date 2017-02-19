<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="VICTORIA HOSPICE PLAN"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="47"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_3xfhhbn4/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

The Victoria Hospice Society is considering a big move that would come with a hefty price tag.

The society is looking to relocate from their current building near Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Staff say end of life patients are cramped in the 17,000 square foott facility, which is 60-years-old.

The society is considering a site on the Victoria General Hospital property, at Watkiss Way and Hospital Way.

Consultants have drafted a plan for a new two-storey, 35,000 square foot facility that would cost $22-million.

The Victoria Hospice now has 17 palliative treatment beds in 13 rooms, with shared showers and bathtubs.

The plan is expected to be completed in about three months.