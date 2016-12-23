











A Victoria teen continued an annual Christmas tradition tonight that she started five years ago.

Ashley Bauder Eldrige was busy handing out candy canes and “reindeer food” (a combination of oatmeal and glitter).

With the help of her family, she was doling out Christmas spirit to young and old who stopped by to join in at the Loenholm Road home.

Her mom says it all began in 2011 when Ashley asked if she could do something for the daycare she runs.

Five years later, Shelley dresses up and her husband is the light man to help create the perfect Christmas scene.