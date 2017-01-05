UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Victoria doctor pleads guilty to secretly recording nudity

A Victoria doctor has pleaded guilty to one count of secretly observing/recording nudity in a private place.

Dr. Mark David Thiessen tried to secretly record female staff members using the washroom at the Saanich Medical Clinic, court heard.

At three o’clock in the afternoon, on August 18th, 2015, an employee of the medical clinic saw the phone, positioned near a toilet, after another woman had used the stall.

She realized it belonged to Thiessen, and confronted him before contacting police.

Acting Sgt. Jeremy Leslie with the Saanich Police says officers then recommended charges to crown counsel.

“Saanich Police received a complaint regarding an alleged offense of voyeurism against Mark Thiessen,” Leslie said.

“We began an investigation, and passed that investigation to our major crimes section. Our officers there have recommended charges of one count of voyeurism.”

Thiessen pleaded guilty that that one count in court today.

Police forensics did not find any pictures or video of women on his phone, but the court heard an eleven minute long video shows Thiessen placing the phone near the toilet.

Thiessen no longer works at the Saanich Medical Clinic, and instead currently works at the Admirals Medical Clinic on Island Highway in View Royal.

Of the 714 general practitioners in Victoria listed on RateMD, Thiessen is rated 43rd with a rating of 4.5 stars out of five.

Following the allegations, Thiessen is alleged to have tried to commit suicide after the August 2015 incident. He’s seeing a psychologist for intensive counselling, which crown counsel recommends he continue even after his sentencing.

The Crown has recommended a sentence of twelve months probation. He’ll be back in court January 11th.

(all screenshots)

-With files from CHEK News reporter Mary Griffin