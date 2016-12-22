Victoria church builds concrete-block wall, fence to prevent street people from loitering

WATCH: Central Baptist Church in Victoria is building a concrete-block wall and fence to prevent street people from loitering, but the controversial construction isn’t sitting well with homeless advocates. Ceilidh Millar reports.

At Central Baptist Church in Victoria, a concrete-block wall and fence is being built to keep drug dealers, substance-users and homeless campers away.

“Our main motivation is to create a safe environment for everyone” said Pastor Barton Priebe. “We recognize that homeless people are some of the people that use our front steps, but it’s predominately drugs dealers and drug users.”

For years, the church has debated over what to do with the sheltered entryway outside of 823 Pandora Avenue.

“It’s a daily clean-up. We’re constantly picking up needles and garbage” explains Priebe.

He points to a needle disposal box attached to a poll down the road, where a group of street people have gathered nearby.

The entrance-way has been a refuge for dozens of people who used to seek shelter there each night.

“We care about our street community, but we also care about the safety of the children, youth, families and seniors who use our facilities.”

Priebe says they’ve been working on a suitable design with the City of Victoria for over two years.

“They had to come to the City to get approval” explains Victoria City Councillor Charlayne Thornton-Joe. “Any building owner has the right to protect their property or clients, in this case the people that attend the church.”

The controversial build isn’t sitting well with local street community advocates.

“The role of that church was leadership towards justice, not building a wall” said Rev. Al Tysick of the Dandelion Society.

“Other churches have put up walls too, other churches have fences, they’re not the only ones. But that church could have led all of the other churches, our community and our city to other solutions. It would have been a harder, longer process but they could have done that.”

Despite the negative response from the community, the church plans to keep the build.

“It’s a decorative fence. People should’t imagine we have an eight foot wall going up or something” said Priebe.

