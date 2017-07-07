Victoria police are looking for missing 13-year-old Uiylah Hough, who was reported missing Thursday night.

Uiylah (pronounced EYE-la) Hough is described as a Caucasian girl with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She is five-feet-tall, slender and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and jean shorts, in the area around Esquimalt High School.

Hough was reported missing after she did not meet up with a ride she arranged. Police said while there is nothing to indicate foul play, her family and caregivers are concerned for her wellbeing and wish to locate her.

Anyone who sees Hough is asked to call 911. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they can call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.