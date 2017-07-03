Victoria police say two men have been arrested after an armed robbery at a marijuana store in the 3100 block of Harriet Road last Tuesday.

At around 7:30 p.m., VicPD was called to the store for a report of a robbery with a firearm. A stolen grey BMW 335i associated with the robbery was recovered on Wednesday and arrests were made by officers.

Victoria police are still investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.