Victoria police are looking for two male suspects who were seen on surveillance video breaking into the Bay Centre.

VicPD officers were called to the Bay Centre on July 1 after staff at a business discovered their business had been broken into overnight. Police discovered the two men entered the Bay Centre just after 11 p.m. on June 30 and then took cash from the business.

Photos of the first suspect above. Credit: VicPD

Photo of the second suspect. Credit: VicPD

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects. If anyone recognizes the two men or has any information about the incident, they are asked to call 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.