CP Regional News

Oops! Serena Williams made pregnancy public by accident

April 26, 2017

Federal health minister says provinces, territories not providing OD death data

April 26, 2017

B.C. leaders set for televised debate

April 26, 2017

WHL Roundup: Kolesar scores 2 as Thunderbirds take 2-1 series lead

April 25, 2017

Wife of accused B.C. polygamist testifies about life as a sister-wife

April 25, 2017

CBC Regional News

'It's very damaging to the business': U.S. lumber tariffs hit B.C. manufacturers hard
April 26, 2017
Did the NDP really spark a 'decade of decline' as Liberals claim?
April 26, 2017
'How many times will this happen?': Mayors fear impacts of softwood tariffs
April 26, 2017
OPINION: Who do our leaders speak for? An alternative way to watch the debate
April 26, 2017
Floating home damaged in early morning fire in Richmond
April 26, 2017
Politicians meddle with real estate — but would Canadians tolerate intervention in other markets?
April 26, 2017
Young man in hospital after stabbing on Commercial Drive
April 26, 2017
YouTube star Lilly Singh on how to hustle like a 'bawse'
April 25, 2017
Lack of revenue could sink anti-theft bicycle app used in B.C.
April 25, 2017
No criminal charges in B.C. train derailment that left 3 dead
April 25, 2017

Canadian Press

Vice-admiral leaked cabinet secrets to help ensure supply ship contract: RCMP

April 26, 2017

New Brunswick government adding Family Day holiday starting in 2018

April 26, 2017

Nova Scotia spending $390 million to twin key highways – without road tolls

April 26, 2017

Boston police make little progress on race gap

April 26, 2017

Leading GOP moderate opposes plan to move House health bill

April 26, 2017

CHEK Sports

Victoria's Nick Pivetta will make his big-league debut on Wednesday.
April 25, 2017
Husband and wife will cycle from Victoria to Ottawa for Canada 150
April 25, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-April 24th
April 24, 2017
Victoria RHP Nick Pivetta expected to make big-league debut with Phillies Wednesday
April 24, 2017
Game On! 04/23/2017
April 23, 2017
National Women's Rugby Sevens capture silver at Kitakyushu 7's
April 23, 2017
Women's Rugby Sevens squad off to perfect start in Japan
April 22, 2017
Local runners get set for 28th annual TC10K
April 21, 2017
Victoria Provincial champion cyclist aims for national glory and beyond
April 20, 2017

“No Guts No Glory” set to take over Pearkes Arena tomorrow night

April 20, 2017

Top Stories

Professional dog walkers could be 'leashed' in CRD parks
April 24, 2017
Nearly 50% rent hike forces Victoria family out of their home
April 23, 2017
Saanich police looking for driver, after 14-year-old cyclist hurt in hit-and-run
April 22, 2017
Was Horgan 'don't touch me' comment an overreaction?
April 21, 2017
BC party leaders spar in first debate
April 20, 2017
UPDATED: Three dead after logging train derailment in Woss
April 20, 2017
One man shot, and killed, in lobby of Nanaimo hotel
April 19, 2017
B.C. Liberals say NDP platform will raise taxes for everyone
April 19, 2017
Seal caught in debris concerns Victoria tour guide
April 17, 2017
Saanich police looking for man after two dogs were stolen
April 16, 2017

