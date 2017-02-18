Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="VIC HIGH WINS AAA"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="94"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_ijxfl8ws/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

With a handful of basketball Provincial Champion alumni in the crowd, the Vic High Totems defeated the Reynolds Roadrunners 67-50 Friday night for the South Island AAA Sr. Boys Basketball finals.