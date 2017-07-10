Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants higher speed limit on Malahat

A Langford man is calling for higher speed limits on the Malahat after he was caught speeding in his Ferrari. Calvin To has the reaction from safety advocates.

Damon Fryer, who drives exotic cars for a living, is calling for higher speed limits on the Malahat.

He was caught speeding near Goldstream Provincial Park last Saturday and ticketed for going more than 41 kilometres over the posted speed of 80 kilometres per hour.

As a result, he was given a $368 ticket and three points, and his Ferrari that he was driving at the time was impounded for a week.

Fryer says he was heading to the test track in the Cowichan Valley.

"I actually had a friend of mine in the vehicle who had actually never experienced a Ferrari before and I just geared down and I gave it a bit of gas going around that corner," Fryer said.

"[The vehicles near me] were all doing about 120 km/h, being that I was the guy out front and I was the one that got hit, it is what it is, I own it."

Safety advocates are not impressed by this incident.

"You know, every time the Integrated Road Safety Unit is up there, there's always somebody doing 40 or 50 over the speed limit, and that is just totally unacceptable," Chris Foord, vice-chair of the Capital Regional District's Traffic Safety Commission, said.

Foord says this is exactly the kind of behaviour that he would like to see curbed by implementing interval cameras on the Malahat. He says raising the speed limit would do little to solve the problem.

"It's just not appropriate to be driving 128 km/h or whatever in an 80 km/h zone anywhere in the province or anywhere in the country for that matter," Foord says.

As for Fryer, he says he's normally a safe driver who just ran into some bad luck.

"I'd say that I've gotten a ticket almost every other year or two. So, probably got like seven or eight, if I had to guess," Fryer said.

Fryer gets his Ferrari back on Sunday.

In 2015, a study by the B.C. Coroner's Office found speeding to the third top contributing factor in motor vehicles deaths in the province.