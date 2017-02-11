<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="CHINESE NEWSPAPER"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="40"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_68ab0dzx/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Vancouver Island has its first Mandarin language newspaper.

The first edition edition of the “Vancouver Island Weekly” hit news stands Thursday.

It’s owner says while there are no firm statistics it’s believed close to 40,000 people of Chinese decent live on Vancouver Island.

The newspapers owner was a journalist in China and he says there is no Mandarin news source on the Island.

He hopes the newspaper will help those in the Chinese community.

“I do believe they need to understand this community better to learn how to get integrated to this local society to be part of it,” says VI Weekly owner Xiaoyun (Derek) Jiang. “That’s very important for them. Yeah I think this newspaper will help with that.”

The newspaper is available in Victoria and Nanaimo and online.