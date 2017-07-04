Two brothers from Vancouver Island are now $2.5 million richer thanks to a scratch-and-win ticket purchased in Duncan.

Daniel Boylan who is from Mill Bay, and Kenneth Boylan, who lives in Cobble Hill, bought the winning $250 Million Golden Treasures ticket at South Duncan Beach Road Co-op on Friday. It is the largest scratch-and-win prize ever won in the province and cost them $30.

Daniel and Kenneth, who are both in their late 20s, said they want to buy and develop property in the area. They also want to buy their parents a new house.

“We live in the most beautiful towns,” Daniel said.