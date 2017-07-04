Vancouver councillor, banker, strategist appointed to B.C. NDP leadership team

VICTORIA — British Columbia premier-designate John Horgan appointed three people to his inner team today including a Vancouver city councillor and a former deputy minister in the former Liberal government.

Coun. Geoff Meggs will serve as Horgan's chief of staff and Don Wright, the chief executive officer at Central 1 Credit Union and a former president of the B.C. Institute of Technology, will be the head of the public service and the premier's deputy minister.

Bob Dewar, who was recruited from Manitoba to help run the NDP's election campaign, will serve as special adviser to the premier.

Wright previously served as a deputy minister in Liberal governments.

Meggs worked with B.C. NDP governments in the 1990s and will resign his seat on council.

Wright has resigned his post as chief executive officer of the credit union, effective Friday.

The Canadian Press