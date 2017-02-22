A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday off northern Vancouver Island.

The US Geological Survey reports the quake struck in the ocean about 166 km southwest of Port Hardy at a depth of 10 km.

There are no reports of damage.

National Weather Service Seattle says that no tsunami is expected.

It is the second earthquake recorded in the region Wednesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., a 4.2 magnitude quake hit 14 km west of Belfair, Washington, about 110 km southwest of Seattle.