UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Warning issued after spike in oyster-related illness

A spike in acute gastrointestinal illness on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) to warn the public about eating oysters.

There have been 70 cases of oyster-related illness reported to BC health authorities since the start of December.

These illnesses have been reported to Island Health, Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health and First Nations Health Authority. The BCCDC says this outbreak is ongoing and more cases are expected.

“Testing in several of the cases confirmed the presence of norovirus, and we suspect norovirus in the others,” said Dr. Eleni Galanis, epidemiologist at the BCCDC. “In order to kill norovirus and other bugs, people need to cook oysters thoroughly, to an internal temperature of 90 degrees Celsius for 90 seconds.”

People who have reported illnesses have said they ate raw oysters or lightly-cooked oysters in restaurants or prepared at home.

Oysters can make people sick at any time of the year, Dr. Galanis says, and microorganisms like norovirus can be present year round.

To eliminate the risk of norovirus the local health authority says oysters should be cooked to ninety degrees Celsius in the core for at least 90 seconds.

BC’s Shellfish Growers say the cases appear to be related to wild and farmed oysters but determining the exact source of the illness has been challenging.

“Industry is working with regulators and government where they’ve been asked,” says Darlene Winterburn, Executive Director of the BC Shellfish Growers’ Association. “Everybody is doing their best to share information and work collaboratively to find answers.”

In the meantime if you do eat oysters make sure they’re well cooked.

Anyone becoming ill with diarrhea and vomiting after eating shellfish should call BC HealthLink at 811.

More information about norovirus and safe consumption of shellfish can be found on the BCCDC website.