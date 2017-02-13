<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="LANGFORD DISPENSARY REOPENS"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="101"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_la1mky25/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Green Tree Medical Dispensary in Langford is back open for business about a month after it was raided and shutdown by RCMP.

The dispensary does not have a business license.

Mayor Stew Young has expressed his frustration that federal government regulations are not in place to help municipalities manage these illegal operations.

Green Tree was shut down by RCMP on January 17th, one day after it opened.

RCMP say they are aware the business, located at #108-688 Granderson Road has re-opened but haven’t indicated what action officers might take.

A sign posted on the door of the dispensary lists operation hours as 10 as as 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.