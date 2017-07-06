Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several fire departments are responding to a major apartment building fire in downtown Parksville Thursday night.

Flames can be seen shooting out of the roof of the 4-storey Ocean Terrace Apartments at 240 Island Highway West.

Witnesses say it started around 9:15 p.m.

Fire crews from throughout the area are responding.

Residents in the 32-unit building were alerted when alarms went off and neighbours knocked on doors.

Witnesses tell us that work was being done on the roof of the building this week

There are no reports of any injuries.

According to BC Assessment, the Ocean Terrace Apartments were built in 1966 and valued at $3.283 million.





Photo/Twitter/Danny Jay

