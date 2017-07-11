The aftermath after St. Mary the Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church was ransacked. Courtesy of Vic Blasco.

Oceanside RCMP are investigating after St. Mary the Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Parksville was ransacked.

On July 10, Oceanside RCMP were called to a break and enter at the church.When they arrived at the church, police discovered the place had been ransacked with furniture and religious items strewn abut. Police said it did not appear anything of significance was stolen.

The suspect gained access through a side window, police said. The break-and-enter took place in the late hours of July 9 or possibly in the early morning hours of July 10. Victor Blasco, a parishioner, discovered the damage on Monday morning when he went to do some work in the shed and noticed the front door of the church was open.

“All they did is whatever was loose, they turned it over upside down,” Blasco said, adding that the suspect went up into the attic.

The church has done a minor cleanup and will do a major cleanup later in the week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.