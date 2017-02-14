There was no love lost between two drivers in Langford this morning after a road rage incident on Sooke Road near Happy Valley Road.

Police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m.

It is alleged that the two occupants of a black Mitsubishi Lancer attempted to run a white pickup truck off the road on multiple occasions while yelling at the two other occupants of that truck.

Then after both vehicles pulled over, the driver of the Lancer allegedly went over to the driver-side window of the pick-up and a physical altercation took place.

A detailed description of the black Mitsubishi was obtained and provided to police.

The vehicle was located in the area.

The driver was arrested for the assault and dangerous driving while the passenger was arrested on an unendorsed warrant out of North Cowichan.

The driver was released on a Promise to Appear and is set to appear at the Western Communities Courthouse on April 6, 2017.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Shore RCMP, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).