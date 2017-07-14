VANCOUVER — Major North American stock indices made moderate gains ahead of the weekend on news that U.S. inflation was unchanged last month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index advanced 39.81 points to 15,174.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 84.65 points to 21,637.74, the S&P 500 index added 11.44 points at 2,459.27, and the Nasdaq composite index gained 38.03 points to 6,312.47.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.91 cents US, up 0.44 of a U.S. cent.

The August crude contract gained 46 cents to US$46.54 per barrel and the August gold contract added US$10.20 to US$1,227.50 an ounce.

The August natural gas contract advanced 1.9 cents to US$2.98 per mmBTU, while the September copper contract was up about three cents to roughly US$2.69 a pound.

The Canadian Press