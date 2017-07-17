The epicentre of the earthquake. Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

UPDATE: At around 6:09 p.m., the tsunami advisory was cancelled for coastal areas of Alaska. No threat of a tsunami for Canada’s west coast.

The tsunami advisory has now been cancelled for coastal areas of Alaska. No threat of a tsunami for Canadian west coast. — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 18, 2017

A tsunami advisory is in effect for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula Monday afternoon.

The epicentre is reported to have been 234 kilometres of Nikol’Skoye, Russia, among the Komandorski islands of the Bering Strait. Warnings have been issued of possible tsunami waves within 300 kilometres of the quake.

Tue Jul 18 00:11:26 UTC 2017 event picture pic.twitter.com/gr5T0kq3MQ — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 18, 2017

The tsunami advisory in effect for the Aleutian Islands, Samalga Pass, Alaska (48.2 kilometres southwest of Nikolski) to Attu, Alaska, including the Pribilof Islands.

The earthquake was originally reported as a 7.4 magnitude quake, but it wwas later upgraded to 7.8. It was followed by several aftershocks, including a couple above a magnitude of 5.0.

According to Environment Canada, the level of danger is being evaluated for the Canadian west coast.

Advisory issued for Alaska. Still evaluating for #BC. https://t.co/EgGhVjGg6j — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 18, 2017

