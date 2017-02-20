CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Cloudy
7°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Man injured in targeted shooting in Vancouver
Man injured in targeted shooting in Vancouver

Man injured in targeted shooting in Vancouver

February 20, 2017
B.C. had to move on, minister says of federal health care deal
B.C. had to move on, minister says of federal health care deal

B.C. had to move on, minister says of federal health care deal

February 20, 2017
Georgia Viaduct crash jams traffic out of downtown Vancouver
Georgia Viaduct crash jams traffic out of downtown Vancouver

Georgia Viaduct crash jams traffic out of downtown Vancouver

February 20, 2017
Gambling expert calls on provinces to step into daily fantasy sports arena
Gambling expert calls on provinces to step into daily fantasy sports arena

Gambling expert calls on provinces to step into daily fantasy sports arena

February 20, 2017
In the shadow of SkyTrain: will development in Coquitlam neighbourhood lead to displacement?
In the shadow of SkyTrain: will development in Coquitlam neighbourhood lead to displacement?

In the shadow of SkyTrain: will development in Coquitlam neighbourhood lead to displacement?

February 20, 2017
How saying yes to free Wi-Fi could mean 'you are the product' for businesses
How saying yes to free Wi-Fi could mean 'you are the product' for businesses

How saying yes to free Wi-Fi could mean ‘you are the product’ for businesses

February 20, 2017
'Feeling squeezed out': Will a move to save Vancouver's housing past compromise its future?
'Feeling squeezed out': Will a move to save Vancouver's housing past compromise its future?

‘Feeling squeezed out’: Will a move to save Vancouver’s housing past compromise its future?

February 20, 2017
'I feel bullied,' says condo owner taken to court over backyard garden items not allowed in bylaws
'I feel bullied,' says condo owner taken to court over backyard garden items not allowed in bylaws

‘I feel bullied,’ says condo owner taken to court over backyard garden items not allowed in bylaws

February 20, 2017
1 in 4 Canadians want Trump-style travel ban, poll suggests
1 in 4 Canadians want Trump-style travel ban, poll suggests

1 in 4 Canadians want Trump-style travel ban, poll suggests

February 20, 2017

Funeral for Abbotsford girl, 3, whose death sparks hospital review

February 19, 2017

Canadian Press

New Brunswick saw spike in refugee claimants at United States border in 2016

February 20, 2017

Former Nalcor Energy CEO’s severance was appropriate: auditor general

February 20, 2017

Forces member and his brother charged in drug probe at CFB Petawawa

February 20, 2017

Petition pushes back against move to exclude police from Vancouver Pride Parade

February 20, 2017

Bell Canada discriminated against sick woman by making her go to store: tribunal

February 20, 2017

CHEK Sports

Ryan O'Byrne reflects on his NHL career
Ryan O'Byrne reflects on his NHL career

Ryan O’Byrne reflects on his NHL career

February 19, 2017
Vikes women's basketball team prevails
Vikes women's basketball team prevails

Vikes women’s basketball team prevails

February 19, 2017
Royals resting after 3 game road trip
Royals resting after 3 game road trip

Royals resting after 3 game road trip

February 19, 2017
Rugby Canada falls to USA in high scoring affair
Rugby Canada falls to USA in high scoring affair

Rugby Canada falls to USA in high scoring affair

February 19, 2017
Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996
Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996

Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996

February 18, 2017
Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs
Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs

Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs

February 18, 2017
Injury-riddled Royals fall in shootout
Injury-riddled Royals fall in shootout

Injury-riddled Royals fall in shootout

February 18, 2017
Vikes surge in second half to take game 1 against MacEwan
Vikes surge in second half to take game 1 against MacEwan

Vikes surge in second half to take game 1 against MacEwan

February 18, 2017
Duncan's Nolan Kneen following in Grandpa's footsteps
Duncan's Nolan Kneen following in Grandpa's footsteps

Duncan’s Nolan Kneen following in Grandpa’s footsteps

February 17, 2017
Hometown rugby player makes team Canada debut
Hometown rugby player makes team Canada debut

Hometown rugby player makes team Canada debut

February 16, 2017

Top Stories

Huu-ay-aht to hold referendum on Sarita LNG plant March 25
Huu-ay-aht to hold referendum on Sarita LNG plant March 25

Huu-ay-aht to hold referendum on Sarita LNG plant March 25

February 19, 2017
B.C. schools to get $29.4 million for supplies
B.C. schools to get $29.4 million for supplies

B.C. schools to get $29.4 million for supplies

February 19, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley

February 18, 2017
Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement
Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement

Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement

February 17, 2017
Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach
Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach

Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach

February 16, 2017
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby

Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries’ Queen of Burnaby

February 15, 2017
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?

Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?

February 15, 2017
Snow clearing costs piling up this season
Snow clearing costs piling up this season

Snow clearing costs piling up this season

February 14, 2017
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers

Throne speech promises to ‘pay back’ B.C. taxpayers

February 14, 2017
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

February 13, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media