Coquitlam WWII veteran receives France's highest honour
February 08, 2017
How well do census numbers capture population change in northern B.C.?
February 08, 2017
'People drive into snow banks just to get around you,' says snowplow operator
February 08, 2017
RCMP say carfentanil confirmed on Vancouver Island for 1st time
February 08, 2017
City council set to vote on taking province to court over Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion
February 08, 2017
New Westminster schools may soon become sanctuaries for undocumented children
February 08, 2017
From record-setting snowfall to freezing rain, Chilliwack braces for 'a storm to remember'
February 08, 2017
Recent Stanley Park attacks on two men ring alarm bells in Vancouver's LGBT community
February 08, 2017
Kamloops couple in critical condition following Sunday accident
February 08, 2017
Abbotsford homeless advocates struggling with burn out after long winter
February 08, 2017

Five stories in the news today, Feb. 9

February 09, 2017

Crown expected to wrap up its case in triple murder trial in Calgary

February 09, 2017

Canadian Blood Services scrambling to find new donors after new iron guidelines

February 09, 2017

Second never good enough as Paralympian Michelle Stilwell retires

February 09, 2017

Study finds sex work can be an occupational choice for some in industry

February 09, 2017

Rugby Canada hosts a snowday
February 08, 2017
SMUS Student offered professional rugby contract
February 08, 2017
Plays of the Week-February 6th
February 06, 2017
Game On! 02/05/2017
February 05, 2017
Outhouse spectacular as Royals take down Hitmen
February 05, 2017
Looysen scores highlight reel overtime winner to lift Grizzlies over Vees
February 05, 2017
Wild weather highlights Canada's loss to Argentina at the Americas Rugby Championship in Langford
February 05, 2017
Canadian Women's Rugby Sevens squad captures gold in Australia
February 04, 2017
Royals look to extend winning streak tonight against Hitmen
February 04, 2017
Nanaimo athlete climbing the ranks
February 02, 2017

Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill
February 08, 2017
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions
February 08, 2017
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases
February 08, 2017
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast
February 08, 2017
Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking
February 07, 2017
Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island
February 05, 2017
More snow in Greater Victoria wreaks havoc Friday evening
February 03, 2017
Snowfall results in rush hour headaches, and it's not over yet
February 03, 2017
Charges possible against Mountie in death of Const. Sarah Beckett
February 02, 2017
Dad urges for pressure on Saanich Police to solve Lindsay Buziak murder
February 02, 2017

