Trudeau to meet state governors in one more U.S. visit before NAFTA talks start

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making one more visit to the United States before NAFTA negotiations begin.

He will be speaking at a meeting of U.S. state governors next week.

The Rhode Island gathering of the National Governors Association will draw several dozen state governors, as well as federal officials.

Organizers say its two main themes are technology and trade.

The latter is of especially pressing significance: A few days after the meeting, the U.S. is expected to publish its priorities for a new NAFTA, and negotiations with Canada and Mexico are expected to begin in about a month.

Trudeau's office put out a statement today confirming his intention to deliver a keynote speech in Rhode Island on July 14.

"No countries share a closer bond than Canada and the United States," Trudeau's statement said.

"Each day, hundreds of thousands of people cross the border to work, travel or visit loved ones. Ever more integrated supply chains draw our economies closer together, bringing jobs and prosperity to Canadians and Americans alike. I will continue to work with all orders of the U.S. government to create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the border, and to find solutions to the challenges we face together."

The Canadian Press