Trudeau sets off on brief, but busy sweep through P.E.I. and N.B.

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting an early start to his Canada Day celebrations with a brief swing through two Maritime provinces today.

He is scheduled to start his visit in Prince Edward Island before heading to New Brunswick for a day of meet-and-greets that could include a little golf, curling and ice cream.

Trudeau will kick off the barbecue circuit-style summer visit by meeting with Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan at the Rodd Brudenell Resort, known for its manicured 18-hole golf course in Cardigan.

He will attend a community coffee and meet-and-greet with Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay at the Montague Curling Club before touring the Canada C3 Expedition ship in Charlottetown harbour.

In New Brunswick, the prime minister is slated to meet with athletes competing in the 38th Acadian Games at the Sainte-Anne Community Centre in Fredericton.

Trudeau will end the day at a Canada Day kick-off and ice cream social in Grand Bay-Westfield, a suburb of Saint John, at the Brundage Point River Centre.

The Canadian Press