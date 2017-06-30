VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he looks forward to working closely with British Columbia's premier-designate, John Horgan, to deliver "real results" on issues that matter to people.

Trudeau issued a statement today after Christy Clark's Liberal government was defeated Thursday in a non-confidence vote in the provincial legislature.

He says he's confident that he and Horgan, a New Democrat, can grow the province's key industries, promote clean growth and innovation, and invest in public transit and green infrastructure.

The prime minister also says he looks forward to working with Horgan to implement the recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Trudeau thanked Clark for her work as premier and her public service contributions to the province and the country.

Trudeau and Horgan's new relationship faces at least one major hurdle: Horgan has promised to use every tool available to stop the expansion of Kinder Morgan Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline, a project that has been approved by the federal government.

The Canadian Press