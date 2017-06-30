CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Canadian women's tackle football team meets U.S. in gold medal match
June 30, 2017
Interac says e-transfer system experiencing 'intermittent issues'
June 30, 2017
Ocean currents may have spread norovirus to B.C. oysters
June 30, 2017
Canadian soccer icon Christine Sinclair appointed to Order of Canada
June 30, 2017
Man sentenced to 7 years for beating death of Karim Meskine
June 30, 2017
Bountiful pair to be sentenced in child bride case
June 30, 2017
Showdown at Government House: the meeting that ended 16 years of B.C. Liberal rule
June 30, 2017
As Trump travel ban takes effect, lawyers mobilize at Canadian airports
June 30, 2017

Canadian Press

Who wins and who loses in the event of a rate hike from the central bank?

June 30, 2017

Trudeau visits with indigenous group at Parliament Hill protest teepee

June 30, 2017

Trudeau says he looks forward to working with B.C. premier-designate John Horgan

June 30, 2017

Improving business sentiment hits highest level since 2011: Bank of Canada poll

June 30, 2017

Farmers rattled after pigs, chickens stolen from central Nova Scotia farms

June 30, 2017

Toronto airport removes ad after activists complain it’s ‘insulting’ to cows

June 30, 2017

CHEK Sports

Duncan Stingrays honour former youth champion Leanne Sirup (nee) Wilkinson
June 29, 2017
Victoria's Jessica Herb will be joining the Canada women's inline hockey team
June 28, 2017
HarbourCats' McKillican earns PoW honours, dominating so far this season
June 27, 2017
Victoria softball player named to national team
June 27, 2017
Victoria Royals name J.F. Best as new assistant coach
June 27, 2017
Victoria's Brendan De Jong drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes
June 26, 2017
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election
June 29, 2017
Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake
June 28, 2017
Victoria's mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog
June 27, 2017
Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head
June 25, 2017
Fire crews try to contain Mount Arrowsmith fire
June 25, 2017
Concerns raised over environmental impact of Victoria's barge fire
June 24, 2017
Esquimalt woman speaks out about vehicle purchase horror story
June 23, 2017
Loan company goes after Victoria woman for vehicle she doesn't own
June 21, 2017
Aboriginal Day celebrations highlight ongoing struggle for equality
June 21, 2017
Reaction continues after Agropur milk recall
June 20, 2017

