HALIFAX — Maritimers will have a chance to question Justin Trudeau about regional issues as he begins the second week of his roving campaign to reconnect with ordinary Canadians.

The prime minister kicks off the Atlantic leg of his national outreach tour in Halifax today with a visit to a local coffee shop and a town hall forum hosted by the city's mayor.

Mike Savage tweeted Sunday that the event has been moved to the 3,000-seat Dartmouth Sportsplex arena due to "overwhelming positive response" over the weekend.

Trudeau will head to New Brunswick on Tuesday for an event in Fredericton and is scheduled to make stops in Quebec, the Prairies and British Columbia as the road trip continues.

The goodwill tour got off to a bit of a rocky start last week with Trudeau facing pointed questions about his Christmas vacation on an island in the Bahamas owned by the Aga Khan, and also Liberal Party cash-for-access fundraisers.

The Canadian Press