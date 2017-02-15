A Nanaimo family has felt a huge weight lift off their shoulders with an outpouring of help to keep their autistic son stocked with his favorite food.

6-year-old Everett Botwright has developed a love of a specific, limited edition box of Mac & Cheese that is now sold out in stores. But after taking their message to social media and CHEK News they are overwhelmed by the response they’ve received.

Angela Botwright has never been so excited to unpack Kraft Dinnner.

“We were on our last box,” says the Nanaimo mother.

Until they shared their unusual request for their son’s favorite food, a specific Star Wars Kraft Dinner Mac & Cheese made for just a limited time, over social media and CHEK News.

“Last night,” laughs Botwright. “And we are getting messages from people all over the place.”

All wanting to help the 6-year-old Nanaimo boy who has Autism Spectrum Disorder be able to eat his favourite meal again.

“You know I love it,” says Everett.

Now they don’t know where to put it all, beginning this morning at his Nanaimo school.

“And the kids in the lineup said I saw you on TV,” says Angela Botwright smiling. ” And kids were handing him boxes and he was smiling and hugging them and saying this is the best day ever.”

Even Star Trek’s William Shatner made a special request for the young fan. Tweeting to Kraft Foods to help.

“Oh my goodness,” says Botwright. “My husband definitely had the best Valentine’s Day with that one.”

But when Superstore Nanaimo’s manager Greg Welgan saw the story that’s when donations really starting rolling in. He rallied stores across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland to do what they could.

“And they stepped up and are going to ship us over 400 units of this product for this young man,” says Welgan.

Kraft Foods also found another 144 boxes of their Star Wars KD that’s no longer in production in an American warehouse.

So Everett’s mom is now making room for over 500 free boxes of his favourite food that are now headed to their home. After an appeal that spread at near light speed to help a little boy and his family who needed a helping hand.

