HALIFAX — The trial of a former Halifax university student charged in the death of another student continues today after hearing the two had met over an alleged drug deal.

A police officer testified Tuesday that accused murderer William Sandeson was polite and co-operative when first questioned by investigators on Aug. 18, 2015 about the disappearance of Taylor Samson.

RCMP Sgt. Charla Keddy testified that Sandeson was not initially under suspicion when she interviewed him about the 22-year-old Dalhousie University physics student.

The jury was shown a 100-minute police video in which Sandeson said he had been introduced to Samson about three weeks earlier for the purpose of buying marijuana from him for personal use.

The Crown alleges Samson was last seen alive on a surveillance video walking into Sandeson's Halifax apartment to sell 20 pounds of marijuana to the accused for $40,000.

Sandeson was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 20, 2015, even though Samson's body has never been found.

The Canadian Press