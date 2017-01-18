The sharp rise in the rate of fatal overdoses in B.C. has many illicit drug addicts and their families fearing the worst.

Getting a loved one into recovery can be a painstakingly long wait and private care can involve going into debt or even remortgaging a home.

On Wednesday, the Province announced it would be providing a $16 million increase in addiction treatment in B.C., for treatment beds and community care. This coming on the same day that the BC Coroners Service announced there were 142 deaths recorded last month.

This came as good news to Cheryl Guardiero, a fighter in this fentanyl crisis.

“He’s my child whether he’s an adult or not,” says the Nanaimo woman. Guardiero has saved her son nine time from what she believes were near fatal overdoses. Naloxone was used on eight occasions, before she was able to get the 29-year-old man into an expensive private recovery program. “I have my son back,” Guardiero says, smiling. She is now volunteering at Nanaimo’s pop-up supervised injection site, to ensure addicts don’t have to use alone and have the opportunity for recovery, just like her son. In the past week, volunteers say they’ve saved three people from fatal overdoses. “The main thing is overdose deaths are being prevented right here, right now,” says volunteer Isabel Flood. Yet the death toll continues to rise in Nanaimo and throughout the province. “Regrettably what we’ve seen in December is the numbers are actually up over November,” says Dr. Paul Hasselback, Medical Health Officer for the Central Island. “November has seen the highest recorded in the province and we’ve actually seen an increase.” Wednesday’s announcement by the B.C. government will see the money used to increase addiction treatment services, creating 60 more beds and 50 spaces for intensive outpatient programs to deal with what’s turning into an unprecedented health crisis.

“I think we’re still trying to paint the brush of what that looks like and we need to be painting that picture much faster,” says Dr. Hasselback.

Guardiero says treatment beds are badly needed, especially in Nanaimo, and believes her son would have been in treatment far earlier if space had been available.

Now six months into his recovery, she’s glad they’ll be open for someone else.