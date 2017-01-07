A newly donated trailer has now taken the place of a tent acting as a supervised injection site in the parking lot of Nanaimo City Hall.

The makeshift site is not sponsored by the city. It is volunteer run in response to the Fentanyl epidemic that’s made that mid-island city #1 in the province for fatal drug overdoses per capita.

For Nanaimo addiction worker Portia Paladini, the Fentanyl epidemic is personal.

“I’ve lost two of my friends to fentanyl overdoses, that was heavy. I’ve lost plenty of clients,” says Paladini.

So on her Saturday off she’s volunteering at Nanaimo’s makeshift supervised injection site that was set up on Boxing Day next to Nanaimo’s city hall.

“Because we know there is a huge void and we’re here to fill it,” says Paladini.

The site is unsanctioned by the city of Nanaimo but was set up by councillor Gord Fuller who says he couldn’t see people in his community dying, while waiting for officials to set up a site like this.

“We’re doing upwards of 15 consumers a day we’ve probably done 100 consumptions in the last two weeks,” says Fuller.

In that time frame it’s gone from a tent, to now a secure trailer that was donated Friday along with a new generator.

“We got some electric heaters so it will be warm for the volunteers, for the consumers,” says Fuller.

Along with donations of clothing and food, coming in daily to keep the controversial site alive.

“I do follow local government I sit on different committees and what have you, but this is way more important than so many things,” says Ellen Ross as she donates a bag of clothing.

25 people died of fatal drug overdoses in Nanaimo in the first 11 months of 2016. So nurse Isabelle Flood considers this volunteering job her number 1 priority.

“I left my full time job to concentrate on this for January, February see how it goes yeah,” says Flood. “How?” we ask. “That’s a good question,” says Flood.

As this community that’s never had anything like this site before keeps up its fight against Fentanyl.

Island Health says a permanent supervised injection site is still weeks to months away and until that day, volunteers will ensure addicts have somewhere to turn the meantime.