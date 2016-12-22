TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria’s tent city

WATCH: The homeless encampment known as tent city, next to the Victoria Law Courts, was a contentious focal point in the city for the majority of 2016. April Lawrence takes a look back.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="5 Tent City Year Ender"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="181"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_ago299cx/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="540"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="340"></span><br />

The provincial property next to the Victoria Law Courts isn’t much more than dirt and heavy machinery today, but at the start of the year it was packed with tents and roughly 120 homeless campers.

The province had to take the campers to court not once, but twice, to try to force them off the land.

In the end, BC Housing created hundreds of new housing units as a response to tent city, which was eventually shut down in August.