Top 10 reasons to NOT call 9-1-1 in British Columbia

Many people understand that 911 is an emergency line and should only be used in cases of extreme danger, or when a crime is in progress or if police are needed immediately.

But that’s not always the case and every year calls are made to the emergency line for reasons that do not require immediate action.

E-Comm, the province’s emergency dispatch service, gets roughly 1.35 million calls each year and each nuisance calls take away resources that could put lives at risk.

“Unfortunately, we do get a lot of people who call 9-1-1 thinking it can be used as an information hotline,” said call-taker Chris Faris. “We get a lot of calls that start off with ‘this is not an emergency but…’ and that’s a concern when we know there are other people out there who need our help.”

With that in mind, E-Comm has compiled a list of their top 10 reasons to NOT call 911.

Requesting help opening a broken gym locker Enquiring about job opportunities for a family member interested in police work Because an electric shaver would not turn off Requesting a ladder to get a soccer ball off the roof How best to get a drone down from a tree Tired of waiting in traffic “There’s a big spider in the bathroom” Complaining they couldn’t get into a nightclub Because their teenager refused to do chores “Can you tell me what time it is?”

“I’d like to be able to say that calls such as the ones on our top ten list are rare, but unfortunately this isn’t the case,” says Jim Beland, another call-taker with E-Comm.

“As call-takers our job is to treat each call like an emergency until we can determine otherwise, and this takes time. We want our time reserved for people who need help because they have a legitimate emergency.”

E-Comm is the largest 9-1-1 call centre in B.C. and serves 25 regional districts and communities spanning from Victoria to Prince George.