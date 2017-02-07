Don’t be this guy.

This photo was tweeted out by the BC Ministry of Transportation, stating this car was pulled over by authorities and fined for driving with a small porthole in their front windshield.

The car was driving on the Malahat Highway Monday night.

With difficult road conditions, and more harsh weather on the way, for your safety and the safety of others, remember to wipe off all the snow on your vehicle before driving off, and make sure you have winter tires equipped.