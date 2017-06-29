CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Who is B.C. Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon?

June 29, 2017
Cyclist who hit parked car on Gabriola Island dies
June 29, 2017
12 Canada Day events to check out in Metro Vancouver
June 29, 2017
Low orca birth rates linked to lack of Chinook salmon
June 29, 2017
Supreme Court of Canada refuses to hear B.C. First Nations' Site C dam appeal
June 29, 2017
Why burning old Canadian flags is a proper way to 'retire' them
June 29, 2017
Wildlife centre pleads: don't kidnap 'abandoned' baby deer
June 29, 2017
Cash-for-jobs offers trigger investigation of Vancouver immigration consultants
June 29, 2017

Canadian Press

What’s up for Canada Day? For a change, it’s not average gasoline prices

June 29, 2017

Tim Hortons poutine donuts amuse, disgust social media users before launch

June 29, 2017

Low mosquito count in Winnipeg ‘uncharted territory:’ insect control official

June 29, 2017

GTA police help lost pot-bellied pig get home safe and sound

June 29, 2017

Amazon says Prime signups in Canada grew 80 per cent in 2016

June 29, 2017

Another painful year in Alberta, but NDP government sees positive economic signs

June 29, 2017

CHEK Sports

Victoria's Jessica Herb will be joining the Canada women's inline hockey team
June 28, 2017
HarbourCats' McKillican earns PoW honours, dominating so far this season
June 27, 2017
Victoria softball player named to national team
June 27, 2017
Victoria Royals name J.F. Best as new assistant coach
June 27, 2017
Victoria's Brendan De Jong drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes
June 26, 2017
Sooke Loggers host World no.1 New Zealand in Fastball exhibition
June 26, 2017
Top Stories

Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake
June 28, 2017
Victoria's mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog
June 27, 2017
Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head
June 25, 2017
Fire crews try to contain Mount Arrowsmith fire
June 25, 2017
Concerns raised over environmental impact of Victoria's barge fire
June 24, 2017
Esquimalt woman speaks out about vehicle purchase horror story
June 23, 2017
Loan company goes after Victoria woman for vehicle she doesn't own
June 21, 2017
Aboriginal Day celebrations highlight ongoing struggle for equality
June 21, 2017
Reaction continues after Agropur milk recall
June 20, 2017
Agropur milk recall making some consumers wary, say grocers
June 19, 2017

