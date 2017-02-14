CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Intermittent clouds
3°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Judge sides with indigenous survivors of Sixties Scoop
Judge sides with indigenous survivors of Sixties Scoop

Judge sides with indigenous survivors of Sixties Scoop

February 14, 2017
It's not just your TV that can track your habits without consent
It's not just your TV that can track your habits without consent

It’s not just your TV that can track your habits without consent

February 14, 2017
B.C. man's Segway discrimination case to be heard at human rights tribunal
B.C. man's Segway discrimination case to be heard at human rights tribunal

B.C. man’s Segway discrimination case to be heard at human rights tribunal

February 13, 2017
Kamloops, B.C., man charged with second-degree murder following weekend death
Kamloops, B.C., man charged with second-degree murder following weekend death

Kamloops, B.C., man charged with second-degree murder following weekend death

February 13, 2017
Archaeologist 'decolonizes' B.C.'s road signs via Photoshop
Archaeologist 'decolonizes' B.C.'s road signs via Photoshop

Archaeologist ‘decolonizes’ B.C.’s road signs via Photoshop

February 13, 2017
British Columbians reflect on the meaning of Family Day
British Columbians reflect on the meaning of Family Day

British Columbians reflect on the meaning of Family Day

February 13, 2017
New UBC study reaffirms link between genes and addiction
New UBC study reaffirms link between genes and addiction

New UBC study reaffirms link between genes and addiction

February 13, 2017
Here comes the rain again: special weather statement issued for B.C.'s South Coast
Here comes the rain again: special weather statement issued for B.C.'s South Coast

Here comes the rain again: special weather statement issued for B.C.’s South Coast

February 13, 2017
Hugs, kisses not in cards for Valentine's Day start at B.C. legislature
Hugs, kisses not in cards for Valentine's Day start at B.C. legislature

Hugs, kisses not in cards for Valentine’s Day start at B.C. legislature

February 13, 2017
How do you hold hands if you're in a long distance relationship?
How do you hold hands if you're in a long distance relationship?

How do you hold hands if you’re in a long distance relationship?

February 13, 2017

Canadian Press

Cambodian king to open Jolie’s film on Khmer Rouge survivor

February 14, 2017

Stock markets around the world downshift into neutral

February 14, 2017

S. Korea media: N. Korean leader’s brother slain in Malaysia

February 14, 2017

PSA Group exploring takeover of GM’s European unit Opel

February 14, 2017

In message to Trump, London to screen Iranian Oscar nominee

February 14, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! 2/12/17
Game On! 2/12/17

Game On! 2/12/17

February 12, 2017
Royals split with the Blazers
Royals split with the Blazers

Royals split with the Blazers

February 12, 2017
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

February 12, 2017
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

Sitton’s late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

February 12, 2017
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

Duncan’s George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

February 12, 2017
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

February 11, 2017
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

February 10, 2017
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

February 10, 2017
Vic High looks to return to basketball glory
Vic High looks to return to basketball glory

Vic High looks to return to basketball glory

February 10, 2017
Canadian men's rugby team is ready for Chile
Canadian men's rugby team is ready for Chile

Canadian men’s rugby team is ready for Chile

February 09, 2017

Top Stories

Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

February 13, 2017
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

February 12, 2017
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

February 10, 2017
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

February 09, 2017
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

February 08, 2017
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions

Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions

February 08, 2017
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases

Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases

February 08, 2017
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast

Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast

February 08, 2017
Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking
Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking

Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking

February 07, 2017
Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island
Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island

Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island

February 05, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media