City suspends solid waste collection for the second time in five days

This is one of the Nanaimo streets that will not get their recycling and kitchen waste picked up today.

Today like Friday the City stopped it’s sanitation crews from collecting garbage, recycling and kitchen waste due to safety concerns.

“The conditions are slippery,” says Nanaimo’s Manager of Sanitation and Recycling. “We’ve got hard packed ice and also in the area which we work you’ve got snow mounds and you really can’t be climbing those. Our refuse collectors get in and out of the truck about 650 times a day and that is a lot of exposure to risk.”

The City says another employee was injured today during collections. The third since Friday. Two are ankle injuries, another was a fall resulting in a head injury. All three will result in time off work. The city is going to try and continue pickups Wednesday but is asking residents to help.

“I’d ask that people put out their solid waste in an area that’s easily accessible for our refuse collectors,” says Davis. “We can’t be walking on hard packed ice. We can’t be climbing snow banks either.”

The snow has been impacting life in other ways. A handful of Seniors events have been postponed since Friday . Seniors Cribbage was still on today but the number pegging was down.

“Yeah, the people that come on transit they couldn’t come,” says cribbage player Jack Mattice.

But all the snow has been good for the taxi industry. Business has nearly doubled since the snow started falling Friday.

“It’s the same for the other (taxi) company as well,” says Anup Kang of Yellow Cab “People are afraid to drive in this kind of weather and they trust our professional taxi drivers.”

The snow making for some heavy lifting and adding to a stretch of winter weather most rarely recall on Vancouver Island.