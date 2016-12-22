Three crashes in less than an hour in Greater Victoria

WATCH: Three serious crashes, including a three-vehicle crash on the Pat Bay Highway and a pedestrian hit near Tillicum Mall, keep emergency crews busy in Greater Victoria

Police in the Capital Region were busy Wednesday night, with three serious crashes in less than an hour.

The first was a three-vehicle crash on the Pat Bay Highway that snarled traffic at the end of the evening commute.

It happened just before 6:30 pm at the Keating Cross Road turnoff and officials say it was the result of someone trying to turn across the traffic when they shouldn’t have.

“Apparently there was a car turning left and it turned in front of cars going the other way.” says Dep. Chief Rob Nelson of Central Saanich Fire. “There should be an overpass here but there isn’t so people just have to be careful making left turns.”

The crash brought north bound traffic to a standstill and shutdown the highway for more than an hour.

Three people had to be rushed to hospital and officials say two of the three vehicles in the crash were totaled.

Car and motorbike collide on Burnside

A short time later, a car and a motorbike collided on Burnside road at Harriet.

Victoria Police say it looks like the car was making a left-hand turn onto Harriet and hit the motorbike, which was travelling eastbound on Burnside.

Good samaritans rushed to comfort the driver of the bike, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pedestrian hit by car near Tillicum Mall

The third crash was at around 7:15 pm.

Saanich Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road mid-block in front of Tillicum Mall.

Police say the victim, an adult male, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Tillicum Road had to be closed down while police investigated.

No word yet on whether charges will be laid in any of the incidents.

