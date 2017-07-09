Blue Bridge Theatre company is producing an ambitious performance of “Our Town.”

Artistic director Brian Richmond has assembled an ensemble cast of 19 actors and musicians for his version of the oft-performed theatre classic.

Ironically, the role of George Gibbs in the Wilder play was Richmond's very first acting role when he was 16.

Among those featured in this production is stage and film actor Gary Farmer, best known for his role as Nobody opposite Johnny Depp in the 90's film Dead Man.

In this staging, Grace Vukovic plays Emily Webb while Julien Bruce is her soulmate, George Gibbs.

Much of the music is provided live by the very talented Sarah Treadwell.

Our Town runs til July 16th at The Roxy.