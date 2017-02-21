In the past several weeks there have been a number of thefts reported at Hazelwood Construction worksite located off Gordon Road in Cedar.

One theft occurred sometime overnight on Thursday February 16th when a blue 6 Thompson industrial pump valued at $23,000 was dragged off the site.

Then on Saturday, February 19th, batteries were taken from a various pieces of machinery.

If you have information on these thefts, please contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

