Police in Nanaimo are searching for two men suspected of stealing a gold bracelet valued at $1800 from a north end Naniamo jewellery store.

On Wednesday, February 15th, the two men entered the store and asked the lone clerk to remove various pieces of jewellery from the display case.

While the clerk was distracted, one of the suspects pocketed the bracelet.

The theft was not noticed until after the men had left the store.

The suspects were of Eastern Europe descent and had strong accents.

Both were dressed all in black and one wore a traditional Russian fur hat with flaps that fold down.

One suspect was approximately sixty years old; the other in his 30’s and they said they were father and son.

It was later confirmed the two had visited several other jewellery stores throughout the day in Nanaimo.

If you have information on this crime or the identity of the two suspects, contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 0r Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.