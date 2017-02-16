WATCH: As Thetis Lake Campground is set be sold, tenants say they are being offered a fraction of their home value. They want View Royal council to step in. Isabelle Raghem reports.

The controversy over the future of those living at Thetis Lake Campground has resurfaced.

The property is set to be sold to a developer who wants the campers out, but this week View Royal council sent back plans asking they be revised.

Residents say they are being treated unfairly and being offered just a fraction of what they deserve.

Don Dobbie who was once asking $89,900 for his home last year, is now asking the value of his BC assessment: $28,700.

Lothar Netzel, has called the campground home for the last 20-years, says he hasn’t been able to sell his house since rezoning talks began last year.

“We have been trying to sell it but with rumours going on, no one is buying.”

The 17 mobile homeowners received a letter last month saying the property owner wanted to retire and have plans to sell the land.

Now View Royal council is asking the developer to refine plans before they can approve rezoning.

“We sent it back to staff, to work on possibly townhouses or condominiums, but I think there was a willingness to accept the rezoning with a revised plan,” says View Royal Mayor David Screech.

If revised plans and the rezoning application is approved, the campground owner has offered $10,000 dollars to tenants to vacate the property by end of September.

“It’s insulting to be quite honest,” says Dobbie, “I honour and respect that it’s their land, I just want a fair shake.”

Residents want council to adopt a bylaw like Langford’s, which forces evicted mobile home owners to get the value listed on their BC land assessment.

The mayor says they’ll do everything they can to help displaced residents, but council also has to respect the land owner.

“The owner has offered them twice what he legally has to and so I think he’s making every attempt to be fair,” explain Mayor Screech.

But Don Dobbie say’s he’s not giving up.

“I hold out hope that they do the right thing, and I’m hopeful that view royal’s ethical standard will match that of Langford.”

The owner says even if rezoning plans aren’t approved, he still plans on shutting down the campground.

