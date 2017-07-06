HALIFAX — An endangered North Atlantic right whale has been freed after getting entangled in fishing gear near the area where six other whales were found dead.

Tonya Wimmer of the Marine Animal Response Society says the large whale was cut free of the fishing line in its mouth after it was spotted by an aerial surveillance plane in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Wednesday afternoon

She says the whale didn't appear to have been snarled in the mess of gear for very long, and appeared to not have suffered serious injuries.

The discovery comes after six of the massive animals were found floating in the gulf, with two suffering injuries consistent with ship strikes and a third dying from an entanglement in fishing gear.

Kim Davies of Dalhousie University's Department of Oceanography says one of the six has now drifted close to shore on the Magdalen Islands.

Wimmer says they are discussing sending a team to the island to do an animal autopsy on the whale to determine its cause of death, as had been done in three others.

The Canadian Press