The City of Victoria has confirmed they have received another report of a used hypodermic needle in the Yates Street Parkade.

A photo that was posted on Facebook shows a used needle tied to the front of a truck in the parkade.

“Someone tied a used needle to the front of my buddies truck in the Yates st parkade…. it was clearly tied low… and In such a way that it would poke your leg,” the post said.

“I saw a post rolling around about needles taped to the railings in the same parkade… so basically at this point, maybe just don’t touch anything in Victoria ever again.. be safe homies!”

The city said the owner of the truck told a security staff member about the needle on Tuesday evening. Parkade security then reported it to VicPD and City of Victoria staff on Wednesday morning.

VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said they have opened a file, and the city and police department have been communicating about the needle.

“There is no surveillance of the placement of the syringe,” Rutherford said. “If anybody has any information, we encourage them to call us.”

In April, a hypodermic needle was found taped to a rail in the same parkade. A photo of the needle was posted to Facebook in June. The incident had been reported to the city and VicPD, but the city said the public was not warned due to a communication breakdown.

The parkade is not equipped with cameras but staff do hourly sweeps 24/7.