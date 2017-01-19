Suspicious man offered teen girl a ride in Colwood: RCMP

West Shore police are looking for a suspicious man after a teenage girl was offered a ride Thursday morning in Colwood.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was approached shortly after 9 a.m. when she was walking along the sidewalk on the 600-block of Brookeside Road.

“The man, unknown to the teenager, asked her if she wanted to have a ride but left the area after she had ignored him,” said Cst. Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP.

He is described as a Caucasian male between 60-70 years of age with rotten teeth, and wearing a navy blue zip up jacket and blue baseball cap.

The man was driving an older model car, dark blue with rust near the rear tires.

Police do not know what the man’s intentions were, but would like to speak with anyone who may have information on him or his car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.