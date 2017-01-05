WATCH: After a teen’s fundraising jar was targeted by thieves, a Victoria Police officer dipped into his own pockets to replace the money. April Lawrence reports.

A Central Saanich teenager, working hard to pay her own way to an international golf tournament in Scotland, almost had her dreams dashed Dec. 30.

Cindy Koira, 14, has been fundraising since the summer to get to the European Championship in Scotland, which she qualified for last year.

Last week she was operating a hot chocolate and samosa stand outside the Market on Yates when two men approached.

“[They] asked what I was doing it for, like they were going to buy, but they didn’t buy and left,” said Koira.

Then half an hour later they returned, and surveillance video shows one man grabbing her donation jar and bolting.

Koira’s dad tried to chase after him but fell on the pavement.

“I was really angry, I was really sad cause I didn’t know if I was going to get the money back,” said Koira.

Police haven’t been able to track down the suspects, two men in their late 20’s or early 30’s, but the officer on scene wasn’t about to leave the future golf star empty handed.

“It was determined there was about $160 in the collection jar so one of the officers out of their own pocket replaced the money for the girl,” said Constable Matt Rutherford, Victoria Police spokesperson.

Cindy and her family couldn’t believe it — the officer, who doesn’t want public recognition, handed over the cash and simply told her to play well.

“I would really like to thank him, I want him to be recognized by the department, by the community, such a great officer they have,” Koira said.

With the $160 the officer replaced, Cindy is now at half of her $6000 fundraising goal.

The hard-working teen with a three handicap hopes to reach her goals, which don’t stop in Scotland.

Koira has every intention of making the top 20 there, allowing her to move on to the World Championships.

An image taken from security cameras show the suspect with another man dressed all in grey who, according to police, is also believed to be involved in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654.