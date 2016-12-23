Photo/Twitter-North Saanich FD

A suspected car thief prompted several South Island police forces to try to track him down late today.

It all started at the Co-Op gas station on West Saanich Road around 5:30 p.m.

Saanich Police responded to reports a man stole a vehicle from the pumps at the station and fled with gas hose still attached.

A witness says the hose even struck another person standing near the pumps.

The suspect then reportedly took off northbound on the Pat Bay Highway prompting a coordinated police response.

The vehicle was spotted near the McDonald’s Restaurant on Mount Newton Cross Road, where the driver sped off again.

Saanich, Central Saanich and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP all responded to the incident.

The pursuit ended on Lochside Drive south of McTavish Road when the vehicle crashed into a structure and caught fire.

Crews from North Saanich Fire Department were called in to douse the flames.

B.C. Ambulance paramedics also responded.

Lochside Drive remained closed between McTavish and Hampson Park for several hours, re-opening just after 10 p.m..

Saanich Police are in charge of the investigation and, when contacted Friday night, would not provide any further details about the incident, the suspect or the crash.