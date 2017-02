WATCH: A few showers forecast for the North Island tonight, but sunny skies and warm temperatures are on the way. Ceilidh Millar has your full Island forecast.

















Cloud cover began to dissipate this afternoon, clearing the way for sunny skies. A weak ridge of high pressure will begin to strengthen and hold off a new system until late Tuesday evening. It’s shaping up to be a beautiful and warm day for B.C. Family Day tomorrow, with temperatures of 16 degrees expected for Tahsis and Sooke.